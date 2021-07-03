Democratic Party selects 3 candidates to fill vacant Maui House seat

FILE – Claire Kamalu Carroll (left), Linda Clark (center) and Stacy Helm Crivello (right), Maui, Hawaii, July 3, 2021. (Democratic Party of Hawaii photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three Democratic candidates to fill a vacant House seat in Maui County were announced on Saturday, July 3, according to the Maui County Democratic Party’s House District 13 selection body.

They are Claire Kamalu Carroll, Linda Clark and Stacy Helm Crivello.

Carroll, of Hāna is a boardmember for the Hāna Community Association, Project Hoʻomana, Early Childhood Strategies Team 4, and the Soil and Water Conservation District of East Maui.

Clark, of Kaupō is the president of the Kaupō Community Association and a volunteer club leader for 4-H — a program that focuses on healthy living, science and citizenship.

Crivello, of Molokaʻi is a former County councilmember and community advocate.

The names will head to Gov. David Ige, who has until Monday, Aug. 16, to select which one will fill the House District 13 seat that was left vacant after he appointed Rep. Lynn Decoite to the Hawaii State Senate.