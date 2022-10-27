HONOLULU (KHON2) — Comedian Jo Koy is adding a second show at the Blaisdell Arena due to popular demand. Both shows are on sale now — no code is necessary.

The show on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, has limited tickets remaining. The new show is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

When KHON2 interviewed Koy before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he said there were two things he loved about being back in the islands: Joe Moore and the people of Hawaii.ADVERTISING

In 2017, Koy sold out 11 shows at the Blaisdell Concert Hall with over 23,000 tickets sold. The City said he broke a Honolulu record for a single performer’s ticket sales.

When Honolulu issued a proclamation that Nov. 24, 2017 was Jo Koy Day, it moved the comedian to tears. Click here for the story.

Call the Blaisdell box office at (808) 768-5252 for any issues purchasing.