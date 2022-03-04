HONOLULU (KHON2) –The major airline company announced more customers can book year-end Hawaii holiday getaways thanks to their new service beginning this winter.

The three added flights are Honolulu from Detroit, Honolulu from New York and Maui from Atlanta.

This will be taking place during the winter months of 2022, one of the busiest times for tourism in Hawaii.

Beginning Nov. 19, Delta will start their daily nonstop flights from Atlanta to Maui as well as from Detroit to Honolulu.

They said starting Dec. 17, the airline will begin daily nonstop service from New York-JFK to Honolulu-HNL.

“Breathtaking beaches, a vibrant culture and a competitive economy make Hawaii a highly sought-after destination for families and adventurists alike,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning. “We’re guaranteeing more choice for our customers this winter, alongside Delta’s award-winning hospitality and industry-leading reliability.”

Delta said they now offer 18 daily non-stop flights to four Hawaiian destinations.

