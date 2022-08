A delivery truck crashes into a driveway wall in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022,

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A delivery truck veered off the H1 freeway east and crashed into another car and then smashed into a home’s driveway wall, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 on Kohou Street and Olomea Street.

EMS crews said they treated the truck driver, and took him to the hospital in serious condition.