HONOLULU (KHON2) — During the pandemic car delivery drivers nationwide were in high demand with people opting to grab lunch from DoorDash or Grubhub than leave their houses to get the take-out food themselves.

A new study by PartCatalog, a website selling car parts and accessories, ranks the highest and lowest paying states to be a delivery driver. Their study found Hawaii ranked 9th with drivers making an average salary of $45,800 each year.

Truck drivers who work in Hawaii made an average salary of $48,412, just a few thousand dollars more than a food deliver driver. Their study found that the pandemic greatly contributed to delivery drivers success.

Many local restaurants in Honolulu expanded their take-out menus to keep up with the growing demand of online orders on popular food delivery apps.

Boston, Massachusetts, came in first place with an average salary of $49,800 followed by Juneau, Alaska, with an average salary of $48,700 and in third place was Sacramento, California, with an average salary of $47,800.

PartCatalog reports being a professional driver can be as easy as obtaining a driving license. However, certain types of driver jobs can take much more training.

To read the full report and to get more information on the highest and lowest earning states to be a car delivery driver head to PartCatalog’s website.