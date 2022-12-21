HONOLULU (KHON2) — The perfect storm of bad weather, delays and cancellations are making it challenging for many trying to get to their holiday destinations. Officials are urging everyone to be prepared for sudden changes to their travel plans.

From delays to cancellations to long waits at baggage claims, some travelers already have a holiday headache.

“We actually had a flight from Hilo yesterday and we were supposed to leave at 5:30 p.m., but our flight didn’t quite make it and we got canceled and we didn’t find out about the cancel until like 9:30 p.m.,” said Erin Tsamura, a Hilo resident.

“We’ve been waiting about an hour and for my walker that was probably a good 20 minutes at the gate,” said Carrie Yoshimoto, a California visitor.

Hawaiian Airlines said, 11 interisland flights have been canceled so far Wednesday as operations continue to recover from the Kona Low impacts. Hawaiian Airlines is accommodating affected guests on alternate flights and travel waivers are available for all guests who have booked flights departing Dec. 20 through 25 for domestic and neighbor island travel.

Those that experienced cancellations and delays have some tips for others brave enough to take on the holiday travel rush.

“Carry on, it’s a good idea to have one pair of clean underwear and an extra change of clothes just in case so you’re not stuck in your clothes,” said Keri Choy, a Kaimuki resident.

Others are finding creative ways to make the long travel days comforting.

“Having a tennis ball, that way you can roll your foot on it or just sit on it or move around it helps relieve stress in the body,” said Hannah Goodman, a visitor from Maine.

Some travelers said being in direct contact with their airline through mobile apps helps.

“Get your app, we got an alert today that our flight was in fact delayed by an hour but got to the airport early though,” said Mike Tosaka, an Oahu resident.

For others, taking a deep breath and practicing patience can make all the difference.

“Have patience a little bit of aloha goes a long way,” said Tsamura.

“Patience is a really big thing and make the best of it, because we’ll all get there eventually,” said Choy.