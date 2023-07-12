HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Health has conditionally approved plans to defuel four surge tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The operational plans are part of Joint Task Force-Red Hill’s overall defueling plan, but the surge tanks are separate from the main tanks at Red Hill.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Defueling of the surge tanks is expected to run from July 17 through July 30, 2023, and it is estimated that 480,000 gallons of fuel will be removed.

“Today’s conditional approval represents another step forward in the defueling process,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho.

As part of the conditional approval, the DOH is requiring additional documentation of repairs to the proper infrastructure before JTF-RH can begin defueling the surge tanks.

JTF-RH is also being required to train its personnel on defueling operations and will need to allow DOH to inspect procedures relating to spill mitigation and response.

“DOH staff will be conducting on-site visits during surge tank defueling operations as part of our overall commitment to ensuring that Red Hill is defueled safely,” said Ho.

In a letter, the DOH detailed comments it received at a meeting with JTF-RH and the Environmental Protection Agency, and the plan was conditionally approved afterward.

According to the letter, the valves at the Hickam filter and separator station will remain open during the transfer of fuel from Surge Tank 1 and the above-ground tank at Hickam.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Two other surge tanks have been removed from the Fuel Oil Reclamation line and, before the transition of fuel begins, branch valves that will not be used will be checked to make sure they are closed.