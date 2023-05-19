HONOLULU (KHON2) — Character witnesses testified for defendant Michael Hirokawa on Friday, May 19, telling jurors Hirokawa never showed any aggression or violence toward women or anyone else in all the years they’ve known him.

Michael’s younger brother, Ronald Hirokawa, told jurors they’ve gone drinking together throughout the years and Michael never had the tendency for violence. And that Michael was always friendly and sociable.

He said Michael even volunteered as a Sunday school teacher and during the pandemic, would help pick up groceries for those under quarantine. He said when he bailed Michael out he asked what happened.

“What did he say?” asked defense attorney Alen Kaneshiro.

“He didn’t remember what happened the night before,” said Ronald. “I haven’t seen my brother cry forever, and he was in tears and I can tell he was definitely shocked. So I didn’t want to go poking and prodding.”

Michael is accused of raping and beating a woman at his apartment at Capitol Place three years ago. His attorney said Michael was drugged with LSD and Ambien, which is a sleep aid, right before the alleged attack happened.

“Did you ever hear of Michael Hirokawa telling anybody to go back to Capitol Place and plant some drugs?” asked Kaneshiro.

“No, I did not,” replied Ronald.

“Did you hear him telling anyone about LSD, Ambien, or drugs of any kind?” asked Kaneshiro.

“No I did not,” said Ronald.

The prosecutor pointed out that Michael’s apartment was unsecured for more than two weeks until forensic experts went in there to collect evidence. She asked his brother if he went back to the apartment to get his belongings.

“No,” said Ronald.

“Why not?” asked Deputy Attorney General Michelle Puu.

“It was an active crime scene, I didn’t want to go there,” said Ronald.

Puu also pointed out that Ronald had never gone to the bar with Michael where he met the victim.

“So as often or as much time as you’ve spent with your brother, there are aspects to parts of his life that you are not entirely aware of is that right?” asked Puu.

“That’s correct,” said Ronald.

The trial resumes on Wednesday.