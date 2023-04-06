WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials said that there is a road closure and water service outage that will be coming to up to 100 customers in Wailuku near South High Street.

The road closure will impact South High Street in Wailuku on Monday night, April 10 from 7 p.m. through Tuesday morning, April 11 at 3 a.m.

There will be work done to replace a defective fire line.

The water line repairs will take place between Monday night at 10 p.m. until Tuesday morning at 2 a.m. and will impact water service during this time.

Residents that will be affected are in the area of:

South High Street between Malako and Aupuni streets.

Malako Street between South High and Koeli streets.

Koeli Street between Malako and Aupuni streets.

Aupuni Street between Koeli and South High streets.

Officials said that residents who are impacted may experience low to no water pressure while the work in being done.