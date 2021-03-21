Decomposed body found in Niu Valley Gulch

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was found dead in the Niu Valley Gulch Saturday morning.

Honolulu police teamed up with the Honolulu Fire Department to recover a decomposed body from the gulch at approximately 10:40 a.m. on March 20.

HFD says the body was apparently discovered by a friend of the deceased man.

The man has not yet been identified.

It is unclear whether foul play was involved, but an investigation is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time.

