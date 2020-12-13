Decomposed body found in Kahaualea Natural Area Reserve on Big Island

VOLCANO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island police say two hunters found a very decomposed body a remote trail in the Kahaualea Natural Area Reserve in Volcano on Saturday Dec. 12 around 5 p.m.

It was on the trail several miles in from Captains Drive in Fern Forest.

Since the body was in a remote area, fire crews had to airlift the body out on Sunday, Dec. 13. The body was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where a death pronouncement was made.

If you have any information about this call (808) 935-3311, or Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2383 or email wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov. Or contact Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.