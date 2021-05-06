Debt-free college bill reintroduced by Hawaii senator

HONOLULU (KHON2) — College students could go debt-free in the future.

That is according to a bill reintroduced by Sen. Brian Schatz.

If the “Debt-Free College Act” is signed into law, the bill would set up a state-federal partnership to help students graduate from college without worrying about student loan debt.

Sen. Schatz told KHON2 that the bill would leverage federal dollars to allow states to reinvest in public education.

“One of the distinctions between our bill and other bills is that we recognize that it’s not just tuition that puts people into debt. Tuition is roughly 40% of the total cost of attending college. It’s also books and software, and the ability to eat and pay your rent along the way.” Sen. Brian Schatz

Sen. Schatz says he hopes to get the Debt-Free College Act passed in September or October of 2021.