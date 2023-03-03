A photo shows Morgan’s Pond on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Līhuʻe, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Morgan’s Pond will temporarily close March 13-17.

The closure has been prompted by debris that has littered the area since the recent severe rain and storm that the State experienced.

Officials said that all other areas of Lydgate Park will remain open. They also want to thank residents and visitors for their patience as the debris is removed for everyone’s safety.