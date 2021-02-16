Deaths connected to child abuse continue; what are the signs, how to report a case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The case involving missing baby Kytana Ancog is just one of three recent child abuse cases. Advocates say this issue is still ongoing in the community and people need to do what they can to be aware of child abuse and know how to report it.

Huakai Kalamau was charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of his 5-month-old baby in December, 2020. He admitted to violently shaking his baby because the child was crying and he was trying to relax.

Elias Vargas was charged in connection with his 4-month-old daughter’s death in January, 2021, following an autopsy that showed the infant died as a result of multiple abusive traumatic injuries that primarily included abusive head trauma.

Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Nancy Kreidman said, the fact that these kinds of cases keep happening is worrying.

“That is an extraordinary red flag for us as a community. We have a responsibility to make sure that the safety net is in place, and that there is information available to the community as a whole.” Nancy Kreidman, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO

The Domestic Violence Action Center had 1,530 children on its caseload as of the week of Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Kreidman said, this number has fluctuated between 1,300 and 2,000 throughout the pandemic.

“The incidence of child abuse course has been a great concern to those of us who work with families,” said Kreidman.

Child Welfare Services said, some of the signs to look out for when it comes to child abuse include multiple bruises, welts or burns throughout the child’s body. Some less obvious signs include changes in the child’s behavior like depression or if a child becomes withdrawn.

Kreidman said, child abuse cases might not be as easily detectable during the pandemic.

“When people live with abusive parent or abusive partner, and they don’t go any place to school or to sports or after school programs or work, there’s no other eyes on them and no one else for them to speak to,” said Kreidman.

The pandemic can also play a role in creating stress, which experts say may lead to abusive situations.

“The source (of these situations) is that people are around each other all the time, and so it’s kind of like people are ticking bombs,” said Maka Esteban, Catholic Charities of Hawaii Counseling Center program director. “So, (it is important) to make sure people are taking breaks and they’re taking care of themselves,” said Maka Esteban, Catholic Charities of Hawaii Counseling Center.

Elladine Olevao Child Welfare Services branch manager said, while they have community partners throughout the state including police, teachers and medical professionals, they need the community’s help to report child abuse.

“If they see something, we want them to do something,” said Olevao. “Makaala means that not only if you see with your eyes and if you notice anything, and we really are responsible for each other to take care of our keiki, that you say something or do something about that.”

Anyone that needs to report a child abuse case can do so at these numbers:

Child Abuse or Neglect Reporting Hotline

(808)-832-5300 or (toll free) 1-(888)-380-3088

Child Trafficking Reporting Hotline

(808)-832-1999 or (toll free) 1-(888)-398-1188

Adult Abuse or Neglect Reporting Hotline

(808)-832-5115