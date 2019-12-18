Death of four-year-old Hawaii Island girl found with stab wound in her neck ruled an accident

Update: On Wednesday, November 27th 2019 the Mainaaupo family experienced the loss of their 4-year-old Kayla Marie.

They are asking for help to cover the cost of her memorial service and also to help her family get through the holidays.

All funds donated will go directly to their family.

For more information, click here.

The 4-year-old Hawaii Island girl found dead with a stab wound toher neck has been identified as Kayla-Marie Kehaulani Mainaaupo. The medical examiner has ruled her death an accident. Police say the girl died following an incident at a home in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision on November 27th.