HONOLULU (KHON2) — The much acclaimed movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has opened the doors for other films made by and with Asian-American casts and crews. Pamela Young reported on one movie that is being hailed for its spotlight on a serious mental health issue.

“This film talks about a subject that we don’t often talk about in our families, mental health. We think about the health of our kupuna, we think about their physical ailments, but not often talk about their mental health,” said Trisha Chaung from the National Alliance on Mental Illness of an issue that is especially sensitive in Asian-American communities.

“So much of our culture revolves around pride, face and the flip side, shame. Traditionally, unfortunately whenever there’s something like this it’s viewed as something to be ashamed about. You don’t want to talk about it. You don’t want people to know,” said Ted Liu, Co-Producer.

At an informal screening this weekend Liu said the film shows how a normal Asian-American family can quickly become dysfunctional by ignoring the problem.

“Larry, dad laying around all day like the walking dead means something is wrong. Wrong for who? Your father fine. He’s just needs a little more time, he feel better, he just a little sad. Yeah, he’s just a little sad.” from Dealing with Dad

The movie, which has garnered dozens of film festival awards, including HIFF’s Audience Award, opens its commercial run in Hawaii at the Consolidated Theatres.

“Because of the pandemic it’s is so important to tell everybody what’s happening because it could be someone in their family that’s dealing with this illness,” said Michele Choy of the Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Director Tom Huang and producers chose to open its public debut here in Hawaii shortly before May, which is Asian-American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month and National Mental Illness Awareness Month.