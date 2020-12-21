Deaf Santa event spreads holiday cheer to keiki suffering from loss of hearing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For 29 years, keiki in Hawaii who are hearing challenged have been able to celebrate the holidays with one of their own.

Deaf Santa has bee a staple at Pearlridge Center, where the kids from Oahu and neighbor islands get to meet Santa Claus and use American Sign Language with him.

“Being able to sit with Santa and talk directly and have that connection knowing that Santa is deaf just like they are rather than going to his shopping mall Santa, and having to have either family members mediate or just sort of nod along,” Deaf Santa Co-Coordianting Elf Jan Fried said. “This is a very important moment for the kids, they can tell their wishes directly to Santa and families get to witnesses magical moment.”

This year, the Deaf Santa Co-Coordinating Elves kicked around holding the event outdoors to stay COVID-19 safe, but decided on holding it in a video format. Their editor Ryan Marshall put together 40 minutes of performances.

“We want to really try to get as many of the students in as we can because it’s really about them. And then this year being able to see yourself on a performance on you know kind of TV. So we really thought that would be special,” Deaf Santa Co-Coordianting Elf Carole Duran said.

Keiki didn’t get to see Saint Nick in person this year, but they were able to Zoom with Santa.

“It just didn’t matter they were all excited to see Santa, Santa was happy to see all of them telling the kids how he checked his list once and twice to make sure that they were good,” Duran added.

In an imperfect year, the perfection of the joy of keiki celebrating the Christmas Spirit made it all worth it.

“That lovely moment where they connect. And it’s all about them, which is really what it’s all about anyway,” Fried said.