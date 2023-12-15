HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a holiday tradition, visiting with Santa and letting him know you’re hoping to find that shiny new toy under the Christmas tree.

Many don’t put much consideration into the annual trek, after all Santa visits almost every mall across America.

But for many deaf, deaf-blind and hard-of-hearing kids it’s a custom that they can’t always participate in.

Pearlridge Center remedies that each year by inviting Santa to an event where keiki from all islands are able to share their wish list in American Sign Language (ASL).

“Some kids, who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, may be the only ones in their school. And so to be able to come to an event where there’s 200 people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing or deaf-blind is amazing. And they have a deaf Santa,” said Deaf Santa Co-ordinating Elf, Jan Fried.

The event took place on Dec. 14 and included deaf and hard-of-hearing performers, including special guests, the Golden Angels.