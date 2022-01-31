Deadly weekend on Hawaii roads claims 4 lives

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a deadly weekend on Hawaii roads.

Three people died on Highway 11 on Hawaii Island Sunday. Jan. 30.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Hawaii Island police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m., near Glenwood near the 18-mile marker, when a 34-year-old Hawaii woman crossed the double solid yellow line and struck a 2020 Jeep SUV head-on.

Police said two visitors were in the Jeep, the male driver was 44 years old, and the female passenger was 45 years old. All three were taken to Hilo Medical Center and were pronounced dead around 12:25 a.m.

Police said they believe speed and inattention were factors in the crash.

After the collision, police said a 2000 Volvo sedan traveling south struck the Toyota 4Runner and sustained minor damage.

A Volcano woman was behind the Volvo and spoke to KHON2.

“It’s a very dangerous part of the highway,” said Deborah Boyer. “That whole Glenwood stretch is what we call it, is known for fatal accidents. I grew up in Volcano seeing this my whole life. It seems like there’s a lot of head-on collisions in the Glenwood area in general, and I don’t know why.”

She said the crash happened on a straightaway and the area is very dark at night.

“I was trying so hard to not get hit by them,” Boyer said. “You know that 4Runner was spinning so fast, and it hit the car in front of me. That car went off the road so I didn’t hit that car. I basically just went through them somehow. I couldn’t even see the Jeep, but I could hear everything.”

Boyer said she had her two young children in the car.

“I was astounded when I stopped the car,” she said. “I couldn’t believe that we didn’t get hit. There were car parts everywhere.”

She said there was debris everywhere and she heard horrible noises. “And people were saying that you know, the passengers were unresponsive.”

The speed limit in the area is 55 miles per hour.

“We’re not going to rule out that somebody was passing, and typically in those types of head-on collisions, that’s what most people kind of assume is that somebody was passing,” said Hawaii Island Police Acting Chief Ken Quiocho. “We cannot say that is affirmative at this point.”

“There’s not a lot of lighting in that particular area for people who are familiar with Volcano Highway,” Quiocho added. “There is absolutely no lighting whatsoever in certain spots. That happened to be what took place in this instance, was that that third vehicle was coming down and then struck the Toyota that was in the middle of the road. So at this point, we’re still trying to put everything together. That’s going to require a little bit more forensic type analysis of the investigation itself, including autopsies that will be done. We’ll try to get some closure for some people and just kind of piece it together at that point.”

On Maui, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the death of 73-year-old Agustin Dela Cruz, a Lahaina man who was riding his bike home on Front Street after work Saturday, Jan. 29 around 10:30 p.m.

“As he was driving over the bridge, a male in a pickup truck, impaired, drunk crashed into him,” said Lt. William Hankins of the Maui Police Department. “After the crash, the male in the pickup truck drove away, left the scene, and then we ended up finding him in his truck nearby at the shopping center. He was obviously impaired so we ended up arresting him.”

Lt. Hankins said the man who hit Dela Cruz had just pled guilty to a DUI charge earlier in the week.

“So, not even seven days later, after pleading guilty to a DUI charge, he’s behind the wheel of a car and he kills somebody,” Lt. Hankins said. “We need stronger laws, we really, really need to push for stronger laws. There’s the .05 bill up right now in the state legislature, and that’s something that we can use to help make it a lot better by bringing the alcohol limit down to .05.”

He said the state should also push for probation for first-time offenders.

“Right now, Hawaii is one of the few states that doesn’t have probation for DUI offenders, and that’s something that we really need to look at, but it’s going to cost money and we’re going to have to dump money into the judiciary, and so adult probation on there’s a lot of things that we can do differently to make it better,” Lt. Hankins added.

He said Maui has had 28% more DUI arrests in 2021 than the year before.

In the first month of 2022, they’ve had four fatal crashes on the Valley Isle, three of which Lt. Hankins said were alcohol-related.

“If any of the legislators are watching any of the interviews that I’ve done, I’m not asking you, I’m begging you for your help,” Lt. Hankins said. “We need to get these laws to change to make an impact to start saving lives because impaired driving is probably one of if not the biggest problem on our roads right now.”

Highway 11 was shut down for six hours during the traffic investigation.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has information to contact Officer Jerome Duarate at (808) 961-2339.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

This is the sixth traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year, compared to two traffic fatalities this time last year. Four of the six fatalities have occurred in the past four days.