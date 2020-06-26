Deadly Pearl City shooting started over a stimulus check; alleged suspects charged

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A shooting incident in Pearl City that left one man dead started over a stimulus check.

The victim, Glenn I’i was upset that his daughter, Rainee Abellanosa, stole his check, according to court documents.

A confrontation lead to I’i following his daughter and her boyfriend, Zachary Apostadiro, from Waianae to Pearl City. They stopped in a cul de sac (a dead end), and I’i got out of his vehicle.

Court documents reveal that was when Apostadiro pulled out a long-barreled gun and pointed it at I’i.

I’i turned around to get back in his vehicle, and according to court documents, that was when Apostadiro fire two to three rounds, hitting I’i in the back.

I’I was taken to the hospital where he died.

Apostadiro and Abellanosa have both been charged in connection to crime with second-degree murder. Their bail has been set at $1,000,000 each.

