HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wednesday morning’s fatal hit-and-run happened at an intersection that had already been selected for Oahu’s Red Light Camera Program.

Construction has yet to begin at the Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street intersection.

Honolulu police said some pedestrian fatalities can be made sense of, but not always.

“Especially like today,” said acting major Stason Tanaka of HPD’s Traffic Division, “Tragically we lost a young life in a pedestrian, and sometimes it just doesn’t make sense.”

Kapiolani and Kamakee is in Phase 3 of the Department of Transportation Red Light Camera Program. Construction is set to start in early March and the site will enter its warning period two weeks later.

There is a mixed response from drivers.

“I guess I’m a little split, I don’t love it, I mean I like it because you should never run red lights, but um as a pedestrian I love it, I think it’s a great idea,” said Nuuanu resident Josh O’Neill.

O’Neill said Wednesday’s fatality was not a shock.

“I wasn’t surprised, but it was, I mean, it’s always horrible,” he said.

Folks around the intersection told KHON2 that Kapiolani and Kamakee is one of the busiest places to cross in the area and they still look out for danger while crossing the street — even with the right-of-way.

“I still check, but I don’t go right away, I usually wait like one or two seconds before going,” said Honolulu resident Cloey Larson. “I’ve seen people run red lights here all the time, so I’m like, ‘Oh I’ll just wait.’ I usually walk it across, the bike, because I feel like that’s better than riding it into the crosswalk.”

“So, I usually will like just check and see if the left turn lane is coming to me or if, you know, if there’s a right turner that’s going to hit me. Just to make sure, my own safety I guess.” Josh O’Neill, Nuuanu resident

The red light cameras along Kapiolani will face in both directions, eastbound and westbound. Signage will be posted in the area and officials hope raising awareness will improve safety on the road.

Police said awareness is key for folks behind the wheel and on foot when it comes to pedestrian safety.

“It’s no pun intended, but it’s a two way street. Both parties need to be vigilant,” Stason said.

Five other red light camera sites have already begun issuing citations, a total of 763 cases had been initiated as of Monday, Feb. 6.