Deadline to send mainland mail with USPS priority express for Christmas delivery is Dec. 21

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
USPS Postal Service post office_134967

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The main post office near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is open Saturday, December 21 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

If you’re sending your packages first class on Dec. 21, there’s no guarantee they’ll make it before Christmas.

You have until Dec. 21 to send holiday cheer to the mainland through the expedited Priority Express shipping service.

