HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attending college isn’t cheap but if you’re looking at getting into the tourism industry, there’s some help out there.

Caroline Anderson from the Hawaii Tourism Authority speaks about scholarship opportunities.

Sarah Lorenzo won one of a dozen scholarships given out by HTA last year.

Seniors in public schools, can apply by Feb 12 for the scholarship.

The scholarship is $12,000 per year.

To apply, applications are online at https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/