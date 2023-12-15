HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green wants to convert 3,000 short-term rentals into long-term housing by mid-January for Maui residents who were displaced by the wildfires on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The governor insisted that he will crack down if enough owners do not step up. Green said over 6,000 people — or about 3,000 families — are still in hotels after being displaced by the fires and added between 12,000 to 14,000 short-term rentals on island could be used to house them long-term.

“It’s just not okay that we don’t have housing for our local people and so I will propose a moratorium on short term rentals through emergency rules. I’m sure we will face litigation but I will do it if we don’t get 3,000 unites for our people who have been living in hotels,” Gov. Green said.

He said the hammer will drop in mid-January unless enough short term rental owners step forward to transition to long term — Green also announced $1.5 million settlements will go out by mid-2024 to families of victims of the fire if they agree to no further litigation.

“If they’re going to get a much better deal long term, they should take it. I mean, that’s fine. But I want to make sure people have a chance to heal sooner and they’ll be able to get the settlement wrapped up really quickly,” Green said.

Housing remains top of mind and incentives are being offered for short term rental owners to convert, like an 18-month property tax break and fair market value payments.

“The average amount of money that people get from short term rentals is 352% of the base rent that people would pay,” Green said. “We’re here to basically offer you what you got paid in the previous year and you’re going to benefit presumably from this tax break.”

Lahaina Strong organizer Jordan Ruidas was happy with the news, but concerns are there with fair market payments being so high.

“With the funding they have, they might not be able to house as much as they thought because they’re offering so much rent,” Ruidas said. “But I do have one owner where she said she was offered $6,000 a month for a one bedroom and she told them, ‘That’s too much, I’m not gonna take that,’ and they were like, ‘Just take it!'”

The governor said only a few dozen owners have volunteered so far and added that 2,000 out of the 3,000 needed units will be paid for by FEMA, with the State funding the remaining 1,000.