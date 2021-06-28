Deadline for applications for Honolulu Police Department Chief due June 30

Local News
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The search for a new Honolulu police chief continues.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 is the last day for applications to be submitted.

Applicants must also have at least five years of law enforcement experience.

The new chief will be appointed for a 5-year term and make $205,000 annually.

Ultimately it will be up to the Honolulu Police Commission to select the next chief.

A consulting firm will be hired to help in the search.

