Deadline for applications for Honolulu Police Department Chief due June 30

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The search for a new Honolulu police chief continues.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 is the last day for applications to be submitted.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s hurricane preparation page here.

Applicants must also have at least five years of law enforcement experience.

The new chief will be appointed for a 5-year term and make $205,000 annually.

Ultimately it will be up to the Honolulu Police Commission to select the next chief.

A consulting firm will be hired to help in the search.

For details about the job, click here.