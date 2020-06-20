Dead snake found by restaurant in Kahului

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dead snake was found at a Kahului restaurant on Friday, June 19, around 10:47 a.m.

Patrol officers responded to the report and contacted the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, who later removed the snake.

According to Department of Agriculture personnel, the snake was identified as a corn snake.

Corn snakes are native to the eastern United States but are also found in southern states such as Florida, and subdues its small prey by constriction.

The corn snake can get as big as six feet.

It is unknown how the snake arrived to the island.

THE LATEST ON KHON2