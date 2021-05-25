Dead hammerhead shark washes onto Oahu beach

FILE – Dead hammerhead shark washes ashore at Kalama Beach Park in Kailua, Hawaii, May 25, 2021. (My Kailua photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beachgoers made a startling discovery on Tuesday, May 25, when a dead hammerhead shark washed up on an Oahu beach.

The six-foot hammerhead was found at Kalama Beach Park in Kailua.

Scientists say it was a scalloped hammerhead, which can grow up to 12 feet long.

Sharks can sometimes get caught in fishermen’s gill nets, but scientists say that was unlikely in this case.

“It doesn’t look like it was thrashing around in a gill net, so my guess would be either natural circumstances or maybe caught by a fisherman and disposed of it.” Andrew Rossiter, Waikiki Aquarium Director

Anyone who sees a dead shark on the beach is asked to report it to the Department of Land and Natural Resources at (808)-587-0100.