Dead body found in Lake Wilson

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A dead body was found on the bank of Lake Wilson Sunday morning.

Reports of a body near the lake came in just before 10:49 a.m. on Jan. 31, says HFD who arrived on scene by 10:54 a.m. Firefighters utilized five units and an aircraft staffed with 14 personnel to search for and retrieve the body.

The body was secured around 12:30 p.m. and transferred to the Hawaii Police Department for further investigation, says HFD.

Fire rescue personnel say the body is believed to be that of a male in his 50s. It is unknown how long the body was on the bank of Lake Wilson or if foul play was involved.

The discovery is similar to a 2016 incident in which first responders pulled the body of a 25-year-old female out of the water. The woman was believed to have been in the water for several days.