Dead body found in Lake Wilson

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
lake wilson_173467

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A dead body was found on the bank of Lake Wilson Sunday morning.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Reports of a body near the lake came in just before 10:49 a.m. on Jan. 31, says HFD who arrived on scene by 10:54 a.m. Firefighters utilized five units and an aircraft staffed with 14 personnel to search for and retrieve the body.

The body was secured around 12:30 p.m. and transferred to the Hawaii Police Department for further investigation, says HFD.

Fire rescue personnel say the body is believed to be that of a male in his 50s. It is unknown how long the body was on the bank of Lake Wilson or if foul play was involved.

The discovery is similar to a 2016 incident in which first responders pulled the body of a 25-year-old female out of the water. The woman was believed to have been in the water for several days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories