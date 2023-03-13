Dead body found in burned car at Mililani High School on Monday, March 13, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A body was found inside a burned car at Mililani High School, according to officials.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene around 7 a.m. at the school parking lot. The body was found dead upon arrival.

EMS assisted with the death pronouncement but age or sex was not able to be determined.

Honolulu Police, Firefighters and EMS are at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.