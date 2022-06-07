KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Kona park Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the park, near the intersection of Alii Drive and Hualalai Road, for a report of a lifeless body.

The victim, a 48-year-old Kailua-Kona resident, was pronounced dead at a medical center.

Anyone that has information about the case are asked to call (808) 935-3311 or email Tyler.Prokopec@hawaiicounty.gov.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.