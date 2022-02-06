Dead baby humbpack whale found in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dead baby humpback whale was found in the Hawaii Kai area near the Wailupe Peninsula on O’ahu on Sunday, Feb. 6, according to NOAA Fisheries.

NOAA said the calf is about 12-feet long.

It was taken to the lab for a necropsy at University of Hawaiʻi Health & Stranding Laboratory on the Windward side.

NOAA does not have the cause of death of the calf.

They are working with a Native Hawaiian practitioner to be sure they are following cultural procedures.

NOAA advises the public to stay away from any humpback whales. You should be at least 100-yards away or at least 1,000 feet away in an aircraft.

For any marine wildlife emergency, call the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 1-888-256-9840.