DCCA encourages residents experiencing financial hardships to pursue federal aid for healthcare coverage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While the state’s vaccination rate may be ramping up, that doesn’t mean employment is. A number of Hawaii residents continue to feel the financial hardships of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is letting residents who lost their jobs know of federal assistance that could provide additional unemployment income.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) is once again lowering the cost of health insurance and offering more ways for people across the state and the nation to obtain affordable and comprehensive healthcare coverage.

Individuals may be eligible for the additional assistance if they have received or are eligible to receive unemployment income for at least one week in 2021.

“Hawaii’s unemployed residents should visit HealthCare.gov to see if they can save money on their health insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs. The savings can be significant, and some individuals may even see premiums drop to zero,” said Insurance Commissioner Colin M. Hayashida.

To take advantage of this new financial help, unemployment income recipients will need to submit a new application or update their existing application between July 1 and Aug. 15. If an individual qualifies, coverage can begin as soon as Aug. 1 and the savings will last through the end of the year.

“In fact, anyone who needs free or low-cost healthcare should visit HealthCare.gov,” added Hayashida. “More people may now qualify despite previous ineligibility, and current enrollees may now qualify for even lower cost plans. I urge consumers to take advantage of the special enrollment period before it ends on August 15.”