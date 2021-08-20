DBEDT: More people are finding jobs in Hawaii despite COVID-19 surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jobs in Hawaii were up in July compared to a year ago, showing some improvement since the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, July’s unemployment rate was 7.3% compared to 7.7% recorded in June and a shocking 14.1% reported in July of 2020. Those percentages are a reflection of 53,000 more jobs filled over the year. Nationally, the unemployment rate for July stood at 5.4%.

Statewide, 598,850 were employed and 47,200 were unemployed in July for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 646,000.

