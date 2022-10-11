LIHUE, Kauai (KHON2) — Kauai police have located a California pair last seen on Sunday, Oct. 9, by a friend who said they were going hiking in Kōke‘e State Park.

Joseph Lastovic, 27, and Nevin Dizdari, 26, were found at the Sugi Grove campsite on Tuesday.

Police said the pair’s friend received a text from them asking for directions to Shipwreck’s Beach in Po‘ipū at around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Lastovic and Dizdari did not return to their hotel room and later missed their flight to LAX on Monday, Oct. 10.

Police then initiated a search and have been in contact with their family and friends.

“We thank the public for your assistance, and we are relieved that Joseph and Nevin have been located and are safe,” Investigative Services Bureau Capt. Paul Applegate said in a statement.

Lastovic is best known for playing Joey Johnson on “Days of Our Lives,” a soap opera on NBC.