HONOLULU (KHON2) — Day 2 of Kilauea’s newest eruption the USGS dropped their alert level to orange.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said lava has covered about 80 percent of the crater floor and is somewhere between 10 to 25 feet thick.

Ken Hon, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist in charge said, “when it came up, it didn’t do the normal linear fissure. it actually came up in a more concentrated spot and started doing what we call dome fountains, which are fountains that are maybe on the order of 30 to 50 feet tall and play and kind of dome shapes. They kind of come up and they make these dome-shaped kind of appearance.”

Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park said there is no risk to the community or visitor areas and reminds viewers to stay on marked trails and overlooks. “It’s refilled the old lava lake, so we at least have that there and it’s still active in a number of places across the floor of Halema’uma’u. So, it’s we’re really uncertain as to what shape the new vent will end up taking and what will be seen develop inside of the crater floor. So, there’s a lot of unknowns there’s a lot of cool stuff yet to be seen,” said Hon.

Officials said they did notice as Mauna Loa got closer to its recent eruption, the amount of lava coming out of Kilauea decreased. “We did see Mauna Loa move and push against Kilauea and then as Mauna Loa erupted, Kilauea move back towards Mauna Loa. So, we could see the actual motion or the dance between the two mountains, but we’re not sure what that means for their plumbing system and the eruptions and things like that,” said Hon.