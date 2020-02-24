Day of fun sheds light on the topic of domestic violence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This event provided a day of fun to bring light to a very serious subject — domestic violence.

The Reef Aikau Ho’oikaika Ohana Beach Day was held at the magic Island on Sunday, February 23. Families could enjoy live music and activities for both kids and adults.

The event is named in honor of 7-year old Reef Aikau, who was killed by his father who then killed himself in 2017. Reef’s mother helped to organize Sunday’s gathering.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t recognize, in the relationship. The violence was a very, very small part. And actually, at the end there was no violence. But domestic abuse and domestic violence, domestic abuse, it’s not just about violence. It can be about yelling at you. It can be financial control,” said Reef’s mother, Katherin Aikau.

Aikau says she wanted Sunday’s event to bring awareness for people who may be in an abusive relationship and to let them know that help is out there.