Day at the Capitol turns virtual

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The 21st annual “Day at the Capitol” is March 4, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be on Zoom. The theme is Treat All People with Equal Rights. Respect All.”

The annual event brings awareness to those with Developmental Disabilities. At the event, Gov. David Ige will declare March “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month” in Hawai’i with a proclamation between 9:15-10 a.m.

Legislators will recognize participants during House and Senate Floor sessions.

Participants may sign up for this event through Eventbrite until Thursday, Feb. 18 at https://hawaii2021capitol.eventbrite.com

After Feb. 18, RSVP via email: hiscdd@doh.hawaii.gov

An estimated 22,600 people in Hawai’i live with a developmental disability. The Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act defines a developmental disability as a severe, chronic mental or physical impairment that restricts the ability to function and requires support services. A few examples include Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and autism.