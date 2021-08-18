Day 5: Judge hears more testimony on teen fatally shot by Honolulu police

Honolulu Police officers Zackary Ah Nee, left, Geoffrey Thom, and Christopher Fredaluces depart the district courtroom of Judge William Domingo during a preliminary hearing for the officers accused in the fatal shooting of Iremamber Sykap on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The preliminary hearing for three Honolulu police officers charged in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap continued Wednesday. It’s the last day that the judge will hear testimony before deciding whether the officers should be tried on murder and attempted murder charges.

District Court Judge William Domingo began hearing testimony last month from witnesses about the April 5 shooting that killed Sykap. Prosecutors showed bodycam footage of officers firing at a stolen car that was linked to a crime spree before Sykap drove it into the Kalakaua Stream.

According to prosecutors, the car had already stopped and did not present any danger to the officers when they fired. However, defense attorneys said officers who responded believed that the suspects in the vehicle were dangerous and could have been armed.

Previous testimony revealed that there were two gun replicas at the scene, as well as two magazines — one of them had six bullets. Deputy Prosecutor Chris Van Marter pointed out that there were no real guns found, however, defense attorneys said at the time of the shooting, there was no way for police officers to know if the guns were real. Click here for that testimony.

On Tuesday, defense attorneys showed new surveillance video in court from a nearby apartment building that captured the fatal shooting. They said it shows that the car was moving, thus posing a danger to officers. The Honda also crashed into a police car before the shooting.

FILE — Defense attorney Thomas Otake, front left, walks into Judge William Domingo’s courtroom as defendants Honolulu Police Officers Zackary Ah Nee, center, behind Otake; Christopher Fredeluces, background center; and Geoffrey Thom, far right, enter court, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Honolulu. The judge was scheduled to hear from witnesses to determine whether there is probable cause for murder and attempted murder charges against the three Honolulu police officers in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old Micronesian boy. (Cory Lum/Honolulu Civil Beat via AP, Pool)

Judge William Domingo, right, speaks to defense attorneys, from left, Crystal Glendon, Richard Sing, Thomas Otake and prosecuting attorney Christopher Van Marter in district court during a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Honolulu, on whether three Honolulu police officers should be tried on murder and attempted murder charges for a shooting that killed teenager Iremamber Sykap and injured his brother. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool)

Prosecuting attorney Christopher Van Marter, right, gestures while objecting to statements from defense attorney Crystal Glendon, left, as defense attorneys Thomas Otake, bottom right, and Richard Sing look on in the district courtroom of Judge William Domingo during a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Honolulu, on whether three Honolulu police officers should be tried on murder and attempted murder charges for a shooting that killed teenager Iremamber Sykap and injured his brother. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool)

Honolulu police officers Geoffrey Thom, left, Christopher Fredaluces, and Zackary Ah Nee look at body camera footage on the monitor screen in the district courtroom of Judge William Domingo during a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Honolulu, for the officers, accused in the fatal shooting of Iremamber Sykap. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool)

Honolulu Police Officer Jessica Uehara sits on the witness stand while listening to questions from defense attorney Thomas Otake, reflected in the plexiglass barrier, in the district courtroom of Judge William Domingo during a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Honolulu, on whether three Honolulu police officers should be tried on murder and attempted murder charges for a shooting that killed teenager Iremamber Sykap and injured his brother. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool)

Supporters of three Honolulu police officers charged with murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap wave flags that read “Back Dah Blue” outside a courthouse on July 20, 2021 in Honolulu. (KHON2)

Supporters of three Honolulu police officers charged with murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old Micronesian boy wave flags that read “Back Dah Blue” outside a courthouse on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Honolulu. A judge is scheduled to consider whether there’s probable cause to support the charges. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)

Prosecutor Christopher Van Marter introduces evidence in Judge William M. Domingo courtroom during the third day of preliminary hearings for three Honolulu police officers in the killing of Iremamber Sykap, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Honolulu. Portions of Honolulu police body camera videos were shown in court Wednesday during an ongoing hearing to determine whether there’s probable cause to support murder and attempted murder charges against three officers in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Micronesian boy. (Cory Lum/Honolulu Civil Beat via AP, Pool)

Defense Attorney Thomas Otake stands in front of a video projection of police camera videos entered as evidence in Judge William M. Domingo’s courtroom during the third day of preliminary hearings for three Honolulu police officers in the killing of Iremamber Sykap, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Honolulu. Portions of Honolulu police body camera videos were shown in court Wednesday during an ongoing hearing to determine whether there’s probable cause to support murder and attempted murder charges against three officers in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Micronesian boy. (Cory Lum/Honolulu Civil Beat via AP, Pool)

Honolulu Police Department Lt. Brandon Nakasone is questioned by prosecutor Christopher Van Marter in a preliminary hearing in Judge William M. Domingo’s courtroom during the third day of preliminary hearings for three Honolulu police officers in the killing of Iremamber Sykap, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Honolulu. Portions of Honolulu police body camera videos were shown in court Wednesday during an ongoing hearing to determine whether there’s probable cause to support murder and attempted murder charges against three officers in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Micronesian boy. (Cory Lum/Honolulu Civil Beat via AP, Pool)

Honolulu police officer Chanel Price listens to questions from prosecutor Christopher Van Marter while looking at still frames of video evidence in Judge William M. Domingo’s courtroom during the third day of preliminary hearings for three Honolulu police officers in the killing of Iremamber Sykap, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Honolulu. Portions of Honolulu police body camera videos were shown in court Wednesday during an ongoing hearing to determine whether there’s probable cause to support murder and attempted murder charges against three officers in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Micronesian boy. (Cory Lum/Honolulu Civil Beat via AP, Pool)

Prosecutors show bodycam footage during a preliminary hearing for three Honolulu police officers charged in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, July 28. (KHON2)

Judge William M. Domingo presides over his courtroom during the third day of preliminary hearings for three Honolulu police officers in the killing of Iremamber Sykap, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Honolulu. Portions of Honolulu police body camera videos were shown in court Wednesday during an ongoing hearing to determine whether there’s probable cause to support murder and attempted murder charges against three officers in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Micronesian boy. (Cory Lum/Honolulu Civil Beat via AP, Pool)

Defense attorney Thomas Otake brings evidence to the court clerk as Honolulu police evidence specialist Michael Lynch sits on the witness stand, at far right, in the district courtroom of Judge William M. Domingo during a preliminary hearing for three Honolulu police officers in the killing of Iremamber Sykap, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool)

Honolulu Police Officers Geoffrey Thom, right, Christopher Fredeluces, second from right, and Zackary Ah Nee, third from right, sit in Judge William Domingo’s courtroom before a preliminary trial begins, July 20, 2021, in Honolulu. The judge was scheduled to hear from witnesses to determine whether there is probable cause for murder and attempted murder charges against the three officers in a shooting that killed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap in April. (Cory Lum/Honolulu Civil Beat via AP, Pool)

Attorney Eric Seitz and his client Yovita Sykap wait to enter a courthouse on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Honolulu where a judge is scheduled to consider whether there’s probable cause to support murder and attempted murder against three police officers in the shooting that killed Sykap’s 16-year-old son. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)

FILE – In this April 28, 2021, file photo, a stuffed bear sits with other tributes at a street memorial where Honolulu Police shot and killed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, whose nickname was Baby, during a car chase on Kalakaua Ave., in Honolulu. Grand jurors have declined to indict three Honolulu police officers in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy. The Honolulu prosecuting attorney’s office said it presented evidence to a grand jury Wednesday, June 9, 2021 seeking indictments of the three officers. The grand jury declined to return indictments for any of the officers in the April 5 shooting that killed Iremamber Sykap, it said. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, File)

Officer Geoffrey Thom is charged with one count of second-degree murder after prosecutors said he fired 10 rounds at Sykap through the rear window of the car. According to prosecutors, eight of the 10 shots he fired hit the teen in the back of the head, neck, back and left arm. The bullet that hit Sykap in the back of his head fractured his skull and entered his brain.

The five-year police department veteran fired the shots “without provocation” after the car came to a stop at an intersection, according to court documents. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 20 years because of the kind of gun used in the shooting, which was a 9 mm Glock semi-automatic firearm.

The two other officers, Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces, who also opened fire, are charged with second-degree attempted murder. Prosecutors filed the charges after a grand jury declined to indict the three officers.

In May, Skyap’s family filed a lawsuit against the City and police alleging that officers had been harassing and threatening family members. The lawsuit also seeks injunctive relief.