HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many in Hilo are still searching for the missing 6-year-old boy Benny Rapoza.

Family, friends, and volunteers say they will not stop looking.

They’ve been searching for five days now.

Benny was last seen at a home on Kalanianaole Avenue on Friday only wearing a diaper with spaceships on it.

KHON2 learned Tuesday, the Hawaii County Fire Department continued with it’s aerial search but Tuesday, Dec. 24 is the last day.

Fire officials say dive and ground crews ended yesterday.