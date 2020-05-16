Day 4: Search for elderly Oahu man Robert Walker continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department resumed its search at first light Saturday for an elderly Oahu man who was reported missing Wednesday. This is day four of the search.

Fire crews searched for him Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the Pupukea area.

Police say 74-year-old Robert Walker has dementia.

The HFD deployed one drone unit, equipped with thermal imaging capability on Friday.

An urban search and rescue team also aided the search with the assistance of a search dog starting on Friday.

He recently moved to Haleiwa from Mililani and is not familiar with the area.

Walker is described as 5’6′ tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

If you see him, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.