Day 3: Search continues for missing 6-year-old girl in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search continues for a missing 6-year-old girl who was last seen sleeping in her room Sunday night.

Police describe Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, as being white and mixed race, with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen was wearing a black hoodie and leggings, colorful socks and pink-soled Nike slides. Volunteers and authorities have been searching for Isabella since Monday.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, KHON2 spoke with her biological aunt, Jamie Kumai, who flew in from Maui as soon as she heard of Isabella’s disappearance. Watch her interview here.

Jamie Kumai, Isabella Kalua’s biological aunty looks at a map of Waimanalo.

Another family member told KHON2 that Isabella and her three siblings were recently adopted and that Child Protective Services took the siblings from the home as the search for Isabella continues.

Police are investigating this matter as a missing person case. There is no Maile Amber Alert due to certain criteria not being met.

Hundreds of people joined the search for a missing 6-year-old girl who was last seen sleeping in her room Sunday night. (KHON2)

“We are thankful for the many families and individuals who are helping to search for Isabella, especially the volunteer search captains and their teams,” Interim Police Chief Rade Vanic said in a statement. “It’s obvious that she comes from a caring family and community, and we are hopeful that we will find her soon and find her safe.”

Vanic is asking neighbors to check their yards and properties for anywhere that a young child might be able to hide. Homeowners with security video are also asked to check their footage to see if there’s anything that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.