Day 3: Preliminary hearing resumes for Honolulu police officers charged in fatal shooting of teen

Defense attorney Thomas Otake brings evidence to the court clerk as Honolulu police evidence specialist Michael Lynch sits on the witness stand, at far right, in the district courtroom of Judge William M. Domingo during a preliminary hearing for three Honolulu police officers in the killing of Iremamber Sykap, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The preliminary hearing for three Honolulu police officers charged in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap resumes at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. It’s the third day of testimony, and prosecutors are expected to show bodycam footage.

On Tuesday, prosecutors made reference to one clip from an officer who testified about why she did not fire her weapon.

Honolulu police Officer Chanel Price, right, listens to questions from prosecuting attorney Christopher Van Marter, seen in a reflection, at left, on a plexiglass barrier in the district courtroom of Judge William M. Domingo during a preliminary hearing for three Honolulu police officers in the killing of Iremamber Sykap, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool)

The second day of testimony also revealed that there were two gun replicas at the scene, as well as two magazines — one of them had six bullets.

Deputy Prosecutor Chris Van Marter pointed out that there were no real guns found, however, defense attorneys said at the time of the shooting, there was no way for police officers to know if the guns were real. A Honolulu police evidence specialist also said the replicas looked like real handguns.

Defense attorneys pointed out that by the time the officers responded to the scene, they were aware that Sykap and the other suspects were involved in an armed robbery.

Supporters of three Honolulu police officers charged with murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap wave flags that read “Back Dah Blue” outside a courthouse on July 20, 2021 in Honolulu. (KHON2)

According to police, Sykap was driving a stolen car that was linked to a crime spree before he drove it into the Kalakaua Stream on April 5. The others in the car ranged in age from 14 to 22.

In May, his family filed a lawsuit against the City and police alleging that officers had been harassing and threatening family members. The lawsuit also seeks injunctive relief.

“They’ve been calling grandma and the mom. They’ve been going by their house and making threats,” Sykap family attorney Eric Seitz said during a news briefing in May. “Among them, threats that if the other brothers don’t turn themselves in and cooperate with the authorities, that they’re going to end up dead as well.”

Seitz said he believes the officers who were engaged in the shooting are legitimately concerned they may face criminal charges.

In this April 28, 2021, file photo, a stuffed bear sits with other tributes at a street memorial where Honolulu Police shot and killed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, whose nickname was Baby, during a car chase on Kalakaua Ave., in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, File)

One officer is charged with one count of second-degree murder after prosecutors said he fired 10 rounds at Sykap through the rear window of the car. According to prosecutors, eight of the 10 shots he fired hit the teen in the back of the head, neck, back and left arm. The bullet that hit Sykap in the back of his head fractured his skull and entered his brain.

The five-year police department veteran fired the shots “without provocation” after the car came to a stop at an intersection, according to court documents. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 20 years because of the kind of gun used in the shooting, which was a 9 mm Glock semi-automatic firearm.

The two other officers, who also opened fire, are charged with second-degree attempted murder. Prosecutors filed the charges after a grand jury declined to indict the three officers.