Davidsons Beach on Kauai closed to swimming due to apparent shark bite

KEKAHA (KHON) — In a press release, Ocean Safety officials announced that they have closed Davidsons Beach in Kekaha to swimming until further notice due to an apparent shark bite that occurred approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

“A male resident had been surfing in waters off Kekaha at a spot commonly known as “Davidsons,” when he was bit by what appeared to be a tiger shark.

The man sustained injuries to his right hand and was transported by private vehicle to Kaua‘i Veterans Memorial Hospital.

Ocean Safety Bureau personnel have posted “Shark Sighted” and “No Swimming” signs at Davidsons Beach and are roving the shoreline to warn surfers and beachgoers to stay out of the water until further notice.

Per standard protocol, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources was notified of the incident.

OSB personnel will reassess the water Tuesday morning to determine if it is safe for swimming.

For updates on beach conditions, speak to a county lifeguard or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.”