Dave & Buster’s ordered to close for 24 hours after violating Hawaii’s indoor social distancing rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Liquor Commission (HLC) cited Dave & Buster’s on Wednesday, June 2, at approximately 10:13 p.m. for violating the City’s emergency orders.

Dave & Buster’s was ordered to close for 24 hours and cited under HRS 281-38 Condition of License.

HLC investigators reported crowded conditions inside the establishment on Auahi Street, with groups intermingling and failing to socially distance. Customers were also seen walking around the arcade while consuming alcoholic beverages.

Last week, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he submitted a modified emergency order to Gov. David Ige to move the County into Tier 4 of its reopening strategy, which would allow bars and restaurants to accommodate parties of up to 25 people.

Tier 4 would allow nightlife and dance clubs to operate under special requirements and restrictions. Dancing at bars or lounges has not been allowed in the past three tiers. The full details on those restrictions have yet to be released by the mayor’s office.

Although the outdoor mask mandate was lifted last week, the indoor rules remain the same.