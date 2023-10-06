HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Mililani woman is pleading for help in finding her missing father who suffers from dementia.

According to Honolulu police, 79-year-old William Burr was last seen leaving his home on Monday, Oct. 2 and a witness last saw him walking alone near Central Oahu Regional Park.

Katherine Burr last saw her dad “Bill” on Sunday, Oct. 1. He was diagnosed with dementia a couple of years ago, but Katherine said he had his own second opinion.

“He argues with you when you try to point it out that he does,” Katherine said. “Tracking device was his phone, which he didn’t take with him. I tried putting something in his wallet, which he promptly took out.”

Katherine has put up fliers in Waipahu, Waikele and Mililani Town Center — all within walking distance of their Mililani home.

Police said Bill was last seen walking alone around 8:30 a.m. on Monday in Waipio.

“I’m just looking for any help I can get,” Katherine said, “if you’re in the parks over the weekend to just, you know, take a little bit of extra time to look around.”

Bill’s case has similarities to Frank Pangelininan, the 86-year-old man who has been missing since May.

The Hawaii Alzheimer’s Association said 31,000 people in Hawaii have some form of dementia and added that caregivers often make in-home adjustments.

“Installing baby monitors or video cameras at the front door to alert the family when the patient may or may not leave, putting safety locks, putting up gates, alarms on the door, anything to help to try to prevent someone from wandering,” said Dr. Gina Fujikami with the Hawaii Alzheimer’s Association.

Dr. Fujikami stressed that creating a plan during a dementia patient’s good day is critical so that they will know where to go if they snap back into reality during a bad day.

“Absolutely, it’s always good to have a plan just with any other type of disease,” Dr. Fujikami said. “Someone not recognizing their home or getting lost even just once, that is a big hallmark of more wandering to come.”

Anyone with information about Bill or Frank is asked to call Honolulu police.

Pangelininan’s family released a statement to KHON2 on Friday, Oct. 6 that can be read in full below.

