HONOLULU (KHON2) — Marine experts held its last humpback whale count of the season Saturday, March 27, 2021.

About 68 trained leaders from NOAA gathered data from the 42 sites across Kaua’i, O’ahu, Hawai’i, and Maui.

Officials say a total of 118 whale sightings were seen during the 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. window.

That’s the most of any other time period throughout the day’s count.

Humpback whales typically pass through our Hawaiian waters to feed, breed and give birth.