CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects wanted for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, which occurred in the Moanalua Gardens area.

On Thursday, December 5, 2019, at approximately 12:09 p.m., a Japanese tourist was walking through the parking lot of Moanalua Gardens when an unknown male suspect ran up from behind, snatched the victim’s purse off her shoulder, and ran to an awaiting pickup truck where he jumped into the front passenger’s seat. The victim chased the suspect and as the truck sped away, its’ rear passenger tire drove over the lower half of the victim’s body and sped off without slowing.