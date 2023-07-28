HONOLULU (KHON2) — From animal shelters to hospitals, Hawaii residents have done a good job keeping their keiki and pets safe from heat related injuries over the years with no recent fatalities related to kids being left in cars or pets either.

But according to kidsandcars.org, which keeps track of child deaths inside of vehicles, there have been 14 deaths across the nation so far in 2023.

According to their data:

Seven kids were unknowingly left in the car: Three went into the car on their own. Two were knowingly left behind. One was labeled miscommunication. The other unknown.



None of the deaths happened in Hawaii.

“Studies have shown for children that their body temperature can raise three to five times faster than adults,” explained Dr. Paul Eakin, Kapi’olani pediatric emergency medicine physician. “They are more prone to heat-related illnesses; so, even being in a car for a short amount of time can expose them to dangerous levels of heat.”

He said rolling down windows and parking in the shade doesn’t help because kids can’t sweat like adults, and he also warns heat illness can happen anywhere.

“Several years ago, there was a tourist teen who was hiking; and he went into heat stroke and ended up in the ICU,” he said.

“For children, if their internal temperature gets to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, that can be the start of heat stroke. If it gets to 107, that can actually be fatal. So, it’s a short amount of time for children and pets too,” Dr. Eakin said.

According to PETA, there have been 69 animals that have died this year nationwide after being left outside in the heat or in cars, which is the highest number in years and only seven months into the year.

Last week, two dogs died after being left in a car in a Florida parking lot. Another was tied to an outdoor grill for too long, even a k-9 died waiting in a police car in Utah two weeks ago.

“They don’t have sweat glands like we do; so, dogs can’t sweat out as a bodies physical response to deal with extreme temps. So, for a dog or a cat they can overheat really easily,” said Brandi Shimabukuro, communications with Hawaiian Humane Society.

She said even leaving animals in the car when it’s 70 degrees can be deadly and dangerous.

She said it’s best to leave them at home with shelter and plenty of water than risking running inside of a store where a planned five minute errand could turn into a deadly 15-20 minute errand.

She said people should take pets on morning or evening walks when the asphalt isn’t so hot; and if the sand or sidewalk is hot for your feet, it’s hot for them, too.

“Put the back of your hand on the asphalt. If it’s too hot for the back of your hand, its too hot for your pet to be walking,” she added.

She said call 911 if you see an animal in a hot car with the windows up and try and find the owner immediately.