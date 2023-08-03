PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — Navy officials are asking the public not to dump their coral in the ocean after several species of invasive coral were found in waters around Pearl Harbor.

Officials said the invasive species likely came from home aquariums.

The Navy said they first noticed an invasive coral species in Pearl Harbor in 2020. It covered around 10 acres and not much was known about it then, but a Venezuelan study in 2023 revealed it could easily overtake native species.

“So, when we went back into the water to scope it out, to remove it, that’s when we discovered it was much larger; it had grown over time,” said Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commander Capt. Mark Sohaney.

“We’re still looking, surveying it, but give or take about 100 acres is where we’re at now.” Capt. Mark Sohaney, JBPHH Comander

A second invasive — but less prolific — species was also discovered and is one of the reasons why officials believe they came from a home aquarium.

“Number two, the location where this is at, it’s very accessible; there’s a pier there,” Capt. Sohaney said. “Right of the dock and both of those species are prohibitive in the State of Hawaii, and they’re known to be in aquariums in Hawaii.”

The Waikiki Aquarium said owning any type of coral — whether it is native or invasive to Hawaii — is actually illegal in personal aquariums. Those who do own coral can drop it off at the Waikiki Aquarium with no questions asked.

“Okay, first thing is, don’t panic. The police won’t come knocking at your door,” Waikiki Aquarium director Dr. Andrew Rossiter said. “We’re the only facility on-island that’s allowed to keep non-native corals, as you can see in this exhibit here. We’ll give you complete amnesty. You’re completely anonymous, and your coral will be taken very good care of.”

Dr. Rossiter said the bigger picture is that invasive dumping is not just detrimental to native coral species.

“The fish have co-evolved in context with the corals; and, so, it’s a very special ecosystem. And it’s very sensitive to disturbance such as alien species being introduced,” Dr. Rossiter said, “I know you think you’re doing the kind thing and putting them back in the ocean, but please don’t.”

The Navy said it is currently working out a multi-million dollar contract to eradicate the invasive species and told KHON2.com that it could take up to a year or more.