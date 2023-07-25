HONOLULU (KHON2) — The second suspect in the brutal killing of a North Shore mom testified in her defense. Hailey Dandurand claimed her then-boyfriend, Stephen Brown, was the one who committed the murder and she went along out of fear for her safety.

Dandurand told jurors that Brown was always beating her and would even threaten to hurt her family. She said she tried to run away from him multiple times.

“There was a couple of times when he was hitting me I tried to run away but I didn’t get very far,” she said.

She said when she and Brown broke into the North Shore home where Telma Boinville was killed, her understanding was that they were just going to steal some food. She said they were in different parts of the house when he called her over. And when she saw him he had a machete in his hand and blood on his shirt.

“On the floor in front of him, there was a woman that I’ve never seen before. She had blood on the floor around her. She was covering her neck like that,” said Dandurand.

She said she was in shock and didn’t know what was happening, Many times her attorney asked why didn’t she just leave.

“I was scared that if I tried to leave, he would kill me next,” she said.

She said Brown also forced her to tie Boinville up and put a plastic bag over hear head. And when Brown brought Boinville’s 8-year-old daughter inside to tie her up, Dandurand said she waited outside the bedroom and did not take part in it.

Under cross examination, the prosecutor points out that Dandurand chose to live on the beach with Brown even though she had relatives here.

“You didn’t choose to live with your uncles, right?” asked Scott Bell, deputy prosecutor.

“Yes,” said Dandurand.

“You didn’t choose to live with your aunts?” asked Bell.

“Yes,” she answered.

Bell claims that Dandurand chose to steal some of the items from the house on her own. Trial resumes on Thursday.